Red Oak man already in jail now faces drug charges after search warrant executed

The Red Oak Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 1000 block of East Corning Street in Red Oak on Monday and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. 32-year-old Robert B. Harris of Red Oak was already in custody on theft charges and will now face drug charges.

Officers seized numerous items of drug paraphernalia, pipes, bongs, scales, and baggies. They also found approximately .88 grams of suspected Methamphetamine. Officers also recovered stolen property that belonged to the Hardware Hank Store in Red Oak.

Harris was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (a serious misdemeanor) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 cash bond.