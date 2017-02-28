Ramp closures at I-80/I-480/US 75 & southbound I-480 in NE begin March 6th

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation is sending the following information as a courtesy to the Nebraska Department of Roads: Extended closures of southbound Interstate 480 ramps to eastbound I-80 and southbound U.S. 75 begin Monday, March 6, at 10 p.m. The ramps are scheduled to open prior to the College World Series, which begins Saturday, June 17.

The extended ramp closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs with a 3-inch asphalt overlay on waterproofing membrane, replacing bridge approaches, and remodeling bridge wings and abutments, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads. Cramer and Associates Inc. is the contractor on this project.

(See map below for suggested detour route using eastbound I-480 to southbound I-29 to eastbound I-80 and westbound I-80 to southbound U.S. 75.)