Public hearing in Adair County, re: FY 2018 budget

The Adair County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing Wednesday morning in Greenfield, during their regular weekly meeting. During the session, which begins at 9-a.m. in the Supervisors’ Board Room at the courthouse, there will be “Years of Service” awards and coffee, followed at 9:30-a.m. by a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2018 Adair County Budget.

Other discussion and/or action items on their agenda include Resolutions with regard to Compensation, Budget approval, and the SICOG (Southern Iowa Council of Governments). The Board will also act on Signing the FY 2018 Budget, FY 2018 Fund Balances, a Capital Project Plan, a Transfer Resolution, Courtyard Use Permit, Township Clerk wages and Health Insurance renewal.

At 9:45-a.m., Tom McGovern, Assistant to the Engineer, will present to the Board approval for two new hires as Motor Grader Operators, his resignation as Assistant to Engineer, and a report on maintenance and activities.