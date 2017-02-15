Proposed closure of Crescent Elementary School questioned

News

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) – Parents are pushing a western Iowa school board to keep their elementary school open despite years of falling enrollment. The Daily Nonpareil reports that the proposed closing of Crescent Elementary School attracted a packed crowd to the local school board meeting Tuesday.

Community members asked the school board to delay making a decision, which is anticipated at the board’s meeting on Feb. 28. A group of about 35 people hopes to work with the Council Bluffs Community School District on possible ways to save the school.

Superintendent Martha Bruckner says past efforts to boost the school’s enrollment have failed. She asked school board members to consider what they’ll do next year and the year after if the school remains open and enrollment drops further.