Pride of Iowa boys basketball all-conference teams
February 27th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Pride of Iowa Conference announced their boys basketball all-conference teams today.
First Team
Brady Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys*
Brett Barnett, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys*
Spencer Lamb, SO, Nodaway Valley*
Carter Boothe, JR, Central Decatur*
Brady Elder, SR, Pleasantville*
Brennan McCuddin, SR, Interstate-35*
Chris Godfrey, JR, Interstate-35
Kaleb Anderson, SR, Lenox*
Brennan Sefrit, FR, Bedford*
Kyle Guill, SR, Central Decatur
Mason Gossman, SR, East Union
Bronson Carpenter, JR, Wayne
*Unanimous Selections
Second Team
Gabe Nixon, SR, East Union
Beau Weinheimer, SR, Nodaway Valley
Dakota Gibson, SR, Martensdale-St. MarysGauge Van Haalen, JR, Pleasantville
Dawson Tullberg, SR, Lenox
Wyatt McAlpin, SR, Southwest Valley
Chance Cobb, JR, Southwest Valley
Grant Atwood, JR, Central Decatur
Richie Griglione, SO, Interstate-35
Isaac Grose, FR, Mount Ayr
Cole Pedersen, FR, Central Decatur
Cooper Nally, FR, Bedford