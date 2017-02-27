Pride of Iowa boys basketball all-conference teams

Sports

The Pride of Iowa Conference announced their boys basketball all-conference teams today.

First Team

Brady Gavin, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys*

Brett Barnett, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys*

Spencer Lamb, SO, Nodaway Valley*

Carter Boothe, JR, Central Decatur*

Brady Elder, SR, Pleasantville*

Brennan McCuddin, SR, Interstate-35*

Chris Godfrey, JR, Interstate-35

Kaleb Anderson, SR, Lenox*

Brennan Sefrit, FR, Bedford*

Kyle Guill, SR, Central Decatur

Mason Gossman, SR, East Union

Bronson Carpenter, JR, Wayne

*Unanimous Selections

Second Team

Gabe Nixon, SR, East Union

Beau Weinheimer, SR, Nodaway Valley

Dakota Gibson, SR, Martensdale-St. MarysGauge Van Haalen, JR, Pleasantville

Dawson Tullberg, SR, Lenox

Wyatt McAlpin, SR, Southwest Valley

Chance Cobb, JR, Southwest Valley

Grant Atwood, JR, Central Decatur

Richie Griglione, SO, Interstate-35

Isaac Grose, FR, Mount Ayr

Cole Pedersen, FR, Central Decatur

Cooper Nally, FR, Bedford