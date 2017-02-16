Pott. County Sheriff’s report (2/16/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports several, recent arrests. Among them, early this (Thursday) morning, was 29-year old Cory Robert Kyle, of Hancock, who was arrested at around 1:40-a.m. in Hancock, following a traffic stop. Kyle was taken into custody for Driving While Barred, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (A bag with a digital scale, spoon, knife, marijuana bong, and a marijuana pipe).

At around midnight, Wednesday, 20-year old Daja Mone Folds, of Milwaukee, WI., was arrested in Pottawattamie County after she was pulled over for having defective tail lights on her car. When the Sheriff’s Deputy ran the vehicles’ license plate, it came back as stolen out of Council Bluffs. Folds explained the vehicle was reported stolen, but she had just received it back, and forgot to call in. A records check verified her statement, but also revealed Folds had a valid warrant out of Mason City for Violation of Probation on Larceny charges. The woman was placed under arrest and taken to the Pott. County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office reports also, 28-year old James Christopher Fischer, of Walnut, was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop for speeding, in Walnut. A records check indicated Fischer was wanted on a warrant for Violating a Protective Order. He was taken into custody on the warrant, and cited for Open Container.

And, 49-year old Derrick Lee Dornburgh, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Treynor, for Driving While Revoked.