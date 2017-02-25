Postseason boys basketball schedule Saturday 2/25/2017
February 25th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Class 1A and 2A will play some Substate Finals around the state tonight to determine state qualifiers. A few other games were pushed back to today from Thursday and Friday due to the weather so one Class 1A qualifier won’t be determined until Monday.
CLASS 1A
Substate 7 @ East Union: Grandview Christian vs. Southwest Valley 7:00pm
Substate 8 @ Harlan: Ar-We-Va vs. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7:00pm
CLASS 2A
Substate 7 @ Atlantic: Van Meter vs. AHSTW 7:00pm –ON KJAN
Substate 8 @ Denison-Schleswig: Kuemper Catholic vs. Alta/Aurelia 7:00pm