Postseason boys basketball schedule Saturday 2/25/2017

Sports

Class 1A and 2A will play some Substate Finals around the state tonight to determine state qualifiers. A few other games were pushed back to today from Thursday and Friday due to the weather so one Class 1A qualifier won’t be determined until Monday.

CLASS 1A

Substate 7 @ East Union: Grandview Christian vs. Southwest Valley 7:00pm

Substate 8 @ Harlan: Ar-We-Va vs. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7:00pm

CLASS 2A

Substate 7 @ Atlantic: Van Meter vs. AHSTW 7:00pm –ON KJAN

Substate 8 @ Denison-Schleswig: Kuemper Catholic vs. Alta/Aurelia 7:00pm