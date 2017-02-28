Postseason basketball scoreboard Monday 2/27/2017
February 27th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Girls State Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
10:00 a.m. — Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16
11:45 a.m. — Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic 61
1:30 p.m. – Turkey Valley 60, Janesville 58
3:15 p.m. – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43
Class 2A Quarterfinals
5:00 p.m. – Iowa City Regina 67, Logan-Magnolia 54
6:45 p.m. – Western Christian 58, North Linn 48
8:30 p.m. – Treynor 60, Van Meter 54
Tuesday, Feb 28th- 10:00 a.m. – Central Decatur (24-0) vs. Cascade (22-2)
Boys Substate Finals
Class 1A
Remsen St. Mary’s 56, Boyden-Hull 51 (@ LeMars)
Class 3A
Atlantic 69, Glenwood 68 (@ Harlan) – ON KJAN
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Bishop Heelan 51 (@ Tyson Events Center, Sioux City)
Pella 55, Grinnell 53 (@ Southeast Polk)
Mount Pleasant 70, Oskaloosa 40 (@ Fairfield)
West Delaware 54, Center Point-Urbana 51 (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Dubuque Wahlert 39 (@ US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids)
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Forest City 55 (@ Aplington-Parkersburg)
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Boone 43 (@ Johnston)