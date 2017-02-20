Postseason basketball schedule Monday 2/20/2017

Sports

Trips to the State Tournament are on the line tonight for girls teams in Class 1A and 2A tonight and district play is set to begin for Class 3A boys as well. We’ll have coverage of two games for you on KJAN. At 7:00pm Exira-EHK takes on Akron-Westfield in the Class 1A Region 1 Final in Mapleton. At 8:00pm the Atlantic boys begin district play with a home game against Winterset. Check out the full schedule of area games below.

GIRLS

CLASS 1A Regional Finals

Region 1 @ Mapleton: Exira-EHK vs. Akron Westfield 7:00pm – ON KJAN

Region 8 @ Neola: Glidden-Ralston vs. Sidney 7:00pm

CLASS 2A Regional Finals

Region 2 @ Ida Grove: Treynor vs. West Sioux 7:00pm

Region 3 @ Stuart: Mount Ayr vs. Logan-Magnolia 7:00pm

Region 4 @ Waukee: Van Meter vs. Panorama 7:00pm

BOYS

CLASS 3A District Semifinals

District 15 @ Atlantic: ADM vs. Harlan 6:30pm

District 15 @ Atlantic: Atlantic vs. Winterset 8:00pm- ON KJAN

District 16 @ Glenwood: Carroll vs. Creston 6:30pm

District 16 @ Glenwood: Glenwood vs. Denison-Schleswig 8:00pm

CLASS 4A Substate First Round

Substate 1 @ Sioux City West: Sioux City West vs. Sioux City North 7:00pm

Substate 1 @ Lewis Central: Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 7:00pm