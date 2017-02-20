Postseason basketball schedule Monday 2/20/2017
February 20th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Trips to the State Tournament are on the line tonight for girls teams in Class 1A and 2A tonight and district play is set to begin for Class 3A boys as well. We’ll have coverage of two games for you on KJAN. At 7:00pm Exira-EHK takes on Akron-Westfield in the Class 1A Region 1 Final in Mapleton. At 8:00pm the Atlantic boys begin district play with a home game against Winterset. Check out the full schedule of area games below.
GIRLS
CLASS 1A Regional Finals
Region 1 @ Mapleton: Exira-EHK vs. Akron Westfield 7:00pm – ON KJAN
Region 8 @ Neola: Glidden-Ralston vs. Sidney 7:00pm
CLASS 2A Regional Finals
Region 2 @ Ida Grove: Treynor vs. West Sioux 7:00pm
Region 3 @ Stuart: Mount Ayr vs. Logan-Magnolia 7:00pm
Region 4 @ Waukee: Van Meter vs. Panorama 7:00pm
BOYS
CLASS 3A District Semifinals
District 15 @ Atlantic: ADM vs. Harlan 6:30pm
District 15 @ Atlantic: Atlantic vs. Winterset 8:00pm- ON KJAN
District 16 @ Glenwood: Carroll vs. Creston 6:30pm
District 16 @ Glenwood: Glenwood vs. Denison-Schleswig 8:00pm
CLASS 4A Substate First Round
Substate 1 @ Sioux City West: Sioux City West vs. Sioux City North 7:00pm
Substate 1 @ Lewis Central: Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 7:00pm