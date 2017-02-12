Police investigate crash, find victim with gunshot wound

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say they are investigating the shooting death of a man in a case that initially appeared to be a traffic crash. Police responded Saturday night to a report of a car that had struck a utility pole, injuring the driver. Officers who arrived found the driver’s injuries didn’t seem caused by the crash, and after he was taken to a hospital it was determined he’d been shot.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Des Moines resident Adriel Ward, died early Sunday. It’s the sixth homicide this year in Des Moines.