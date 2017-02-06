People from Atlantic, Carroll and Audubon arrested in Audubon County on warrants

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests over the past few days. Friday night, 31-year old Daniel Raymond Jensen, of Atlantic, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear at a Child Support Hearing. Jensen was picked up by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and transported to the Audubon County Jail, where his bond was set at $2,000. Jensen is scheduled to appear in court next Monday afternoon (Feb. 13th).

Sunday evening, Audubon County Deputies assisted by Carroll County Deputies, arrested 30-year old Ashley Chantelle Hetterich, of Carroll, on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation associated with a 2016 conviction for Possession of Meth with the Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Heroin. Hetterich is being held in the Audubon County on $1,000 bond while awaiting a District court appearance scheduled for next Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Deputies in Audubon County also arrested two people this (Monday) morning. At around 1-a.m., 27-year old Carl Joseph Musser, of Hamlin, was arrested following a traffic stop. He was charged with Driving While Suspended, Operating a vehicle without registration, and Having No Insurance. Musser was later released after appearing before a Magistrate. And, 25-year old Austin Michael Greve was arrested at the Audubon County Jail, for Violation of Probabtion. Greve was being held in the jail on $65,000 bond, on charges of Attempted Murder, Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and Going Armed with Intent, in association with an incident that took place Feb. 2nd. Greve is scheduled to appear in District Court next Monday afternoon.