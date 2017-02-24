Pacific Junction man arrested for Sex Offender Registry violation

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year old Jeffrey Scott Greene, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Thursday morning at the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, on a warrant for violation of Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry. Bond was set at $5,000.

And, this (Friday) morning, 45-year old Dawn Marie Barrett, of Glenwood, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Her bond was set at $2,000.