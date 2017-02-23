Omaha man arrested in connection w/stolen vehicle

News

The Council Bluffs Police Department reports a Nebraska man was arrested this (Thursday) morning for Theft in the 2nd Degree, in connection with the recovery of a stolen vehicle. 29-year old Terry L. Eddy, of Omaha, was arrested following a traffic stop at around 2:34-a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue B, in Council Bluffs.

Uniform patrol officers located a stolen 1998 Honda Accord traveling west bound on Avenue B and made a coordinated traffic stop before taking Eddy into custody without incident. Authorities say the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen out of Omaha on Wednesday (February 22nd, 2017).