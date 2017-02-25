Ohio teen killed in Pottawattamie County crash

News

A teenage back seat passenger in a vehicle that was on the shoulder of Interstate 80 died Friday evening, when the vehicle she was in was hit from behind. The Iowa State Patrol says 17-year old Angel Martinez, of Medina, OH, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash that took place at around 6:25-p.m. on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 23, in Pottawattamie County.

Authorities say a 2016 Kia Sportage driven by 52-year old Karen Marchbanks, of Wilmington, NC, was eastbound on I-80 approaching the 22.7 mile marker. A 2005 Honda Civic, operated by 36-year old Fabian Prado, of Brunswick, OH, was parked on the right shoulder near the same location, when the Kia entered the shoulder of the road and struck the Honda from behind.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage during the collision. Prado, who was wearing his seat belt, was injured in the crash and transported by Underwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.