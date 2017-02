News

A judge in Mills County has sentenced an Ohio man to life in prison without the possibility of parole, for killing his ex-girlfriend from Glenwood. According to WOWT, 27-year-old Mark Troutman was sentenced Monday morning. Troutman was convicted in December, 2016 of murdering 18-year-old Kathryn Weber, of Glenwood. Weber was shot outside of her place of employment last September.