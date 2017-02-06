Oakland brother/sister arrested Saturday morning on assault charges

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a man and woman from Oakland were arrested early Saturday morning following an incident of assault. Authorities say Raymond James Finiff, Jr., of Oakland, was allegedly assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, 21-year old Selena Naomi Herrera, of Oakland, and her brother, 18-year oldTristan Michael Herrera, also of Oakland. The pair allegedly struck Finiff, Jr. over the head with a metal golf club. Selena and Tristan Herrera were charged with Aggravated Assault/Willful Injury. And, because he was in possession of a controlled substance (a prescription pill) at the time of his arrest, Tristan Herrera was subsequently charged with Unlawful Possession of a Prescription.

The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office reports also, 41-year old Jeffrey Ryan Brandt, of Walnut, was arrested following a traffic stop in Walnut Sunday morning, for Driving While Revoked. 23-year old Justin Troy Heumphreus, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Sunday afternoon on Highway 92 near Treynor following a traffic stop for speeding. He was charged with Driving While Barred, and arrested on a warrant out of Council Bluffs for OWI/1st Offense. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, after being found in possession of a baggies containing a little more than 1/2 gram each of Meth and Cocaine.

And, two people were arrested on separate OWI/1st Offense charges in Pottawattamie County. 50-year old David Thomas Ryan, of Underwood, was arrested Sunday morning, following a traffic stop for speeding. 20-year old Trevor Ryan McMahon, of Minden, was arrested Saturday morning, after the pickup he was driving allegedly struck a Mid-American Energy power pole in the vicinity of Mahogany Road and 290th Street. The pickup, which sustained heavy damage, was observed by a deputy about 1/2 mile north of the scene, in a ditch.