Numerous arrests in Mills County

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports numerous arrests took place over the past few days. On Saturday, 37-year old Ryan Scott Lee, of Bellevue, NE., was arrested following a traffic stop, on a Possession of a Controlled Substance, charge. His bond was set at $6,000. The day before, 37-year old Patrick Astin Thompson, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on the same charge. His bond was set at $2,000.

Friday afternoon, 60-year old Cynthia Jane Repasky, of Glenwood, was arrested on a Page County warrant for two counts of Contempt of Court. Bond was set at $2,000. Saturday night, 26-year old Noel Kerrie Dominguez, of Malvern, was arrested for Interference with Official Acts. Her bond was set at $300. At the same time and place, 28-year old Zachery Clay Younts, of Malvern, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order, with bond also set at $300.

Sunday morning, 33-year old Laura Lee Kathleen Grauman, of Allegan, MI, was arrested at the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, for Theft in the 2nd degree. Sunday afternoon, 44-year old Michael Shawn Hart, of Malvern, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension (DUS). Sunday evening, 37-year old Jeremy Jacob Potts, of Glenwood, was arrested for DUS as well. Bond for both men was set at $300.