Northwest Iowa man gets 10 years for stealing from employer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A man has been imprisoned for stealing from his employer in northwest Iowa. The Sioux City Journal reports that 45-year-old Scott Chamberlain was sentenced in Sioux City on Thursday to 10 years in prison. Chamberlin had pleaded guilty to theft.

Court documents say that, beginning in January 2009, Chamberlain took a skid loader and other equipment from W.A. Klinger and kept them at his home in Kingsley. The documents also say he charged more than $10,000 in personal purchases on company credit cards. He’s been ordered to pay $10,000 to his former employer.