No injuries reported following Montgomery County accident Sun. morning

News

Sheriff’s officials in Montgomery County say no injuries were reported following a collision Sunday morning west of Red Oak. Authorities say 41-year old Amy J. Long, of Macedonia, was eastbound on 200th Street at around 9:10-a.m., and slowed to make a left turn into a driveway. When 39-year old David L. Rayburn, of Emerson, attempted to pass the 2004 Ford Explorer Long was driving, his 2014 Dodge Dart collided with the SUV, causing about $7,000 damage altogether.

Long was cited for having an expired driver’s license. Rayburn was cited for unsafe passing.