No. 25 Drake women roll to 14th straight win

Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Brenni Rose made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and No. 25 Drake defeated Indiana State 64-45 on Friday night in the Bulldogs’ first game since making it into the Top 25 for the first time in over 16 years.

Becca Jonas added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds and Becca Hittner also scored 10 points for the Bulldogs (21-4, 14-0 Missouri Valley), whose last poll appearance came on Dec. 3, 2001. Lizzy Wendell, the MVC’s top scorer at 21.7 points per game, scored only five on 2-of-7 shooting in 23 minutes and had her nation-best streak of at least 10 points end at 102 games.

Rhagen Smith led the Sycamores (12-12, 6-7) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Indiana State, the MVC’s top defensive team at 56.3 points a game, kept the score down against the Bulldogs, the league’s top offensive team at 83.8. But Drake still shot 47 percent and was 10 of 19 from the arc. Indiana State shot 30 percent and 5 of 18 from 3-point range. The teams combined for 40 turnovers.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first 10 points and never trailed. They outscored the Sycamores 20-9 to break the game open in the third quarter, finishing the period with a 52-31 lead. Drake won its 15th straight game, one away from tying the program record.