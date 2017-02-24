No. 21 Drake women can close out MVC title tonight (Fri. night)

Sports

The 21st ranked Drake women’s basketball team is closing in on its first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2000 and can clinch it tonight (Friday night), with a victory at home over Northern Iowa. Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk says the Bulldogs have gotten to 15-0 in conference play by staying focused on daily improvement and that won’t change.

UNI will be a tough hurdle to clear. The Panthers took the Bulldogs to double overtime in their first meeting and have been the Valley’s best road team the past few years. The Bulldogs have been rolling since the win in Cedar Falls and the average margin of victory in their last six games is just under 34 points.

Tip-time at the Knapp Center is 7-p.m.