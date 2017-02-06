New Iowa Cyber Alliance aims to inform public about rising risks of cyberattack

News

An alliance of educators, government officials and the Iowa National Guard is setting out to inform the public about computer security and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. The newly-formed Iowa Cyber Alliance aims to build a workforce capable of fending off such attacks. Doug Jacobson, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University, says the state needs more people trained in cybersecurity.

“We’re just continually seeing an increase in the amount of cyber-attacks,” Jacobson says. “We’re at a point where, basically, more and more companies need to be able to protect themselves.” The initiative is the nation’s first statewide program dedicated to cybersecurity. Jacobson says one of the group’s goals is to prepare young people for careers in what he calls “the very hot field” of cybersecurity. He says they also want the public to be aware of the threats posed by cyberattacks.

“We’re now at point where people need to take on a more active role in protecting themselves because the attackers are getting much better,” Jacobson says. The state adopted a cybersecurity strategy in July of 2016. It calls for the sorts of cybersecurity awareness training the Iowa Cyber Alliance proposes.

(Radio Iowa, w/Thanks to Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio)