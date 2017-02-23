New Cyclones coach Kevin Dresser saw chance to “come home.”

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — New Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser saw the opportunity to leave a secure gig at Virginia Tech to lead the scuffling Cyclones as a “chance to come home.” Dresser, a native of Humboldt, Iowa and a former All-American for the Hawkeyes, was introduced Wednesday. Dresser left Virginia Tech after 11 seasons to take over a Cyclones program that had fallen substantially during the final years of Kevin Jackson’s eight-year tenure.

Iowa State has won just one of 13 dual meets this season. Dresser noted, “We have to understand patience a little bit.”