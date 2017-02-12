Nat’l Sports Headlines, 2/12/17: Zags win again…’Nova, KU, Louisville prevail…KD has last laugh in OKC

Sports

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga remains the lone unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball following a win at No. 20 Saint Mary’s. Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points and the Bulldogs moved to 26-0 overall and 14-0 in the West Coast Conference by defeating No. 20 Saint Mary’s, 74-64. Johnathan Williams added 17 points and Nigel Williams-Goss had 14 for the Bulldogs, who learned earlier on Saturday that they are currently seeded fourth overall in preliminary rankings for the NCAA tournament.

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Villanova is 24-2 after Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 17 points in a 73-57 win at No. 24 Xavier. Third-ranked Kansas pulled out an 80-79 triumph at Texas Tech on Josh Jackson’s free throw with 2.8 seconds left. Quentin Snider returned from a hip injury to score 13 points, including a big 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining in Louisville’s 71-66 victory against Miami.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant was roundly booed in his return to Oklahoma City, but he scored 34 points while helping the Golden State Warriors rip the Thunder, 130-114. He was jeered in warmups and booed any time he touched the ball in his first game back since leaving the Thunder for a free-agent contract with the Warriors last summer. Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry and Klay Thompson each had 26 points as the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 46-8.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Heat’s 13-game winning streak was over after Nerlens Noel (noh-EHL’), Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead Philadelphia past Miami, 117-109. The 76ers led by just four late in the game before scoring 10 of the next 11 points, capped by T.J. McConnell’s three-point play that made it 110-97 with 3:04 left. Goran Dragic had 30 points for the Heat, whose winning streak was the longest ever by an NBA team with a losing record.

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth (speeth) will carry a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spieth took control Saturday with a second straight 7-under 65 that puts him 17 under for the tournament. Brandt Snedeker is 11 under, one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson.