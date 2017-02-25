More state budget cuts target universities, community colleges, prisons, and state patrol

News

The governor’s office late Friday afternoon revealed details about MORE cuts in the present year’s state budget. The spending reduction plan legislators approved a few weeks ago directed the governor’s budget director to make another 11-and-a-half MILLION dollars in cuts on his own. That plan calls for community colleges to pare another one-point-seven MILLION dollars in spending between now and June 30th.

The University of Iowa must cut one-point-two MILLION dollars deeper. Iowa State University must cut nearly a MILLION and the University of Northern Iowa about HALF a million.

The state’s prison system will be required to make another quarter-of-a-million dollar cut and the Highway Patrol will have to cut its budget by more than a HALF million dollars.

(Radio Iowa)