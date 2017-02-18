Moore and Shipley face large crowd in Atlantic, Saturday

News

Iowa Republican Senator Tom Shipley, from Nodaway and Republican Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, spent about 90-minutes taking questions and defending their position on the issues, Saturday, before a large crowd at the Walnut Street Farmer’s Diner, in Atlantic. The men spoke during a legislative coffee sponsored by Farm Bureau. Among the hot topics of interest among those in attendance, was the role of Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s) in the area of mental health, the recently signed bill by Governor Branstad pertaining to Collective Bargaining, and the defunding of Planned Parenthood.

Pastor Nancy Jensen said she buried two people last year who had mental health issues but had nowhere to go for treatment. One of the individuals ended up committing suicide. The other died from an accidental overdose.

One of the persons was in their 20’s, the other in their 40’s. Jensen said the wait time for mental health care is days, and even months, because the system has been “completely overwhelmed,” over the past couple of years. She asked if Shipley and Moore would be willing to “take a stand” and help oversee Managed Care companies.

Moore said the Iowa Department of Human Services is taking an extensive look into the system that finds beds for mental health patients.

One person said providers for mental health care are not getting paid by Managed Care companies. Shipley suggested anyone with concerns e-mail him with the pertinent information, so that he can resolve provider pay errors and delays. Both men agreed the “system” is a long way away from being fixed.

Shipley came under fire when it came to the topic of Collective Bargaining. He said he voted for the bill signed by Governor Branstad, but then admitted he didn’t read the bill that closely. Shipley later backtracked, and said his interpretation of what was in the bill was different that what it actually said.

The question of “What’s next” was brought up, with regard to concessions over Collective Bargaining, and the topic of IPERS was mentioned. Specifically, Senate File 45, a bill which was introduced by Republican Senator Brad Zaun, and is entitled “An Act providing for the development of a mandatory defined contribution pension plan for certain public employees.” It states peace officers (State Troopers/DCI/DPS/Fire Marshal and Narcotics Division) hired after July 1st, 2019, ARE NOT eligible to participate in the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS). (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGI/87/SF45.pdf)

Representative Tom Moore said he knows what his vote would be on the bill.

(He says he would be a “No” vote if there are any detrimental changes to IPERS benefits are brought before him.)

Senator Shipley said he contacted the Governor’s Office about the bill, but hasn’t heard back on any proposed amendments.