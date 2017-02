Trading Post

FOR SALE: Broyhill, four drawer, oak dresser. Measures 32” wide, 17” deep and 46” tall. Excellent condition. Phone 712-249-1123.

FOR SALE: Charbroil 2 burner grill. 2 years old. Excellent condition. 30,000 BTU. (Propane tank not included.) $75 or best offer. Call 250-0266.