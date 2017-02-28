Mo. Valley man arrested on burglary & criminal mischief charges

News

An investigation into a burglary Friday at the Neola Area Community Center has resulted in an arrest. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year old Lucas Scott Brooks, of Missouri Valley, was arrested just before Noon, Friday, in Missouri Valley, for Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree/destruction of property. Authorities say Brooks admitted to committing both crimes.

And, a Nebraska woman was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with a road rage incident in Pottawattamie County. Authorities say Deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandy Loop and 145th Street near Crescent at around 4:40-p.m., for a possible road rage incident. Deputies made contact with both parties, and upon investigation arrested 48-year old Jessica Vas, of Omaha, for Harassment by Communication/intimidation. Vas was given a citation and released at the scene, with instructions to appear later in court.