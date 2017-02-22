MO. man arrested in connection with the assault of an Atlantic man in Avoca

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on Monday of 21-year old Jayson Anthony Scarborough, of Marshall, MO., following the alleged assault of a Cass County man and destruction of property. Authorities say 36-year old Jeffrey Shane Cloughly, of Atlantic, walked with a baby to the Casey’s Store in Avoca at around 9:25-a.m., Monday, after Cloughly was allegedly struck on the back of the head at 707 N. Chestnut Street, in Avoca. The man refused medical treatment, and told deputies his bedroom in the residence had been damaged by the suspect, in the form of holes being punched in the drywall. The damage amounted to $500. Scarborough was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree and Simple Assault.

And, a 17-year old male from Council Bluffs was referred to Juvenile Corrections in connection with the armed robbery Tuesday afternoon, of the DeSoto Mini-Mart, in Missouri Valley. Authorities say the store clerk reported at around 4:40-p.m., that a juvenile male had come into the store and pointed a shotgun at him. The suspect demanded money and other items before leaving the area in a 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup. The pickup was located and impounded. The unnamed suspect faces charges that include Robbery in the 1st Degree and Theft in the 5th Degree.