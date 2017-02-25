Mills County Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

News

A judge in western Iowa, Friday, sentenced a Mills County man to a little more than seven-years in prison for possession of child pornography. 69-year old Daniel Logan Walden, a former Glenwood resident was sentenced to 87 months in prison by Senior United States District Court Judge Robert W. Pratt. Walden’s term of imprisonment is to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says on October 7th, 2016, Walden entered a guilty plea to a federal indictment charging him with possession of child pornography on or about May 9th, 2014. The charge was the result of an investigation by the Glenwood Iowa Police Department into an allegation that Walden sexually assaulted a minor female.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and during the May 9, 2014, search of Walden’s residence, numerous images of child pornography were recovered, both in printed form and on computer storage devices.

The investigation was conducted by the Glenwood Police Department, the Ralston Nebraska Police Department, the Mills County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Cyber Crimes Unit. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.