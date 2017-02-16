MARY LOUISE GALITZ, 96, of Oakland (Svcs. 2/21/17)

Obituaries

MARY LOUISE GALITZ, 96, of Oakland, died Wed., Feb. 15th at the Oakland Manor. Funeral services for MARY GALITZ will be held 10:30-a.m. Tue., Feb. 21st, at the Oakland United Methodist Church. Rieken-Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland has the arrangements.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 5-7 PM at the Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland.

Interment will be in the Macedonia Cemetery in Macedonia.

MARY LOUISE GALITZ is survived by:

Her son – Ray Lee “Skip” Galitz, of Oakland.

1 grandchild, her in-laws, other relatives, and friends.