Marshall County crash claims two lives

News

Two people were killed, a third person was hurt, in a collision early this (Friday) morning in Marshall County near the intersection of highways 14 and 96. Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman says it involved a pick up truck and a pair of commercial vehicles. In addition there are spilled commercial loads. The state D-O-T has blocked traffic at both the Albion turnoff at State Highway 330 and the Liscomb turnoff on State Highway 14 at Marshall County road E-18, traffic is asked to avoid the area. Sheriff Hoffman says investigation and clean up is expected to take some time to complete.

(Radio Iowa)