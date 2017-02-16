MARJORIE B. McMILLAN, 96, of Audubon (Svcs. 2/18/17)
February 16th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
MARJORIE B. McMILLAN, 96, of Audubon, died Tue., Feb. 14th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for MARJORIE McMILLAN will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 9:30-a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.
Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
MARJORIE McMILLAN is survived by:
Her son – Mark (Elrane) McMillan, of LeMars.
Her sister – Iris Schiffer.
2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 step great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.