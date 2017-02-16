MARJORIE B. McMILLAN, 96, of Audubon (Svcs. 2/18/17)

Obituaries

MARJORIE B. McMILLAN, 96, of Audubon, died Tue., Feb. 14th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for MARJORIE McMILLAN will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18th, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 9:30-a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

MARJORIE McMILLAN is survived by:

Her son – Mark (Elrane) McMillan, of LeMars.

Her sister – Iris Schiffer.

2 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 2 step great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.