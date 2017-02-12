MARGARET McCURDY, 93, of Panora (Svcs. 2/14/17)

Obituaries

MARGARET McCURDY, 93, of Panora, died Saturday, Feb. 11th, at the New Homestead, in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for MARGARET McCURDY will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14th, at the Panora 1st Christian Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 5-until 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.

MARGARET McCURDY is survived by:

Her husband – Wilson McCurdy.

Her sons – Donnie (Kathy) McCurdy, of Dundee (IA), and Darwin (Deb) McCurdy, of Linden.

Her daughter – Ann (Brian) Lupkes.

Her sisters – Doris Stokke, of Ames, and Norma, and Goldie Miller, both of Menlo.

10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.