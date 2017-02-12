MARGARET McCURDY, 93, of Panora (Svcs. 2/14/17)
February 12th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
MARGARET McCURDY, 93, of Panora, died Saturday, Feb. 11th, at the New Homestead, in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for MARGARET McCURDY will be held 10:30-a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14th, at the Panora 1st Christian Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 5-until 7-p.m.
Burial will be in the West Cemetery at Panora.
MARGARET McCURDY is survived by:
Her husband – Wilson McCurdy.
Her sons – Donnie (Kathy) McCurdy, of Dundee (IA), and Darwin (Deb) McCurdy, of Linden.
Her daughter – Ann (Brian) Lupkes.
Her sisters – Doris Stokke, of Ames, and Norma, and Goldie Miller, both of Menlo.
10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.