A man who was allegedly acting in a disorderly manner at a Red Oak pawn shop, was arrested Saturday morning for Breach of Peace. Red Oak Police say 43-year old James Reed Mitroff II, of Red Oak, was found to be intoxicated and acting in a disorderly manner. He was taken into custody at around 10:30-a.m. and held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.