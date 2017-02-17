Low Cost Blood draws available next month at CCHS

News

The Cass County Health System (CCHS) is offering low-cost community blood screenings for people ages 18 and Spring in Atlantic, Anita, Griswold, and Massena. CCMH Lab Director Mitch Whiley says “We want people to be healthy—and the first step is knowing some of your basic bloodwork, like cholesterol, blood sugar, and kidney function. By knowing what your numbers are, you and your medical provider can talk about what they mean for your health.”

Appointments are available in Atlantic for March 23rd, 24th, and 25th, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. The screenings will be held in CCHS Conference Room 2. You can also make an appointment for the low-cost blood screenings Anita on March 27th, Griswold on March 28th, and Massena on March 29th.

Appointments can be made by calling 712-250-8091. The cost for the blood profile is $35, and it includes the following: Lipid Panel (total cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL), Glucose, Complete Blood Count (CBC), Liver Function, Kidney Function, and Thyroid Screening. With the $35 blood profile, you can also add these screenings for an additional fee:

· A1c: $12

· PSA: $20

· Vitamin D: $30

Participants should fast overnight before their appointment, although a small amount of water or black coffee the morning of the blood draw is fine.