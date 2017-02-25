LEROY ALLEN BUBKE, 74, of Harlan (Svcs. 02/28/2017)

Obituaries

LEROY ALLEN BUBKE, 74, of Harlan died Friday, February 24th at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Graveside services for LEROY ALLEN BUBKE will be held Tuesday, February 28th at 11:00am at the Morgan Township Cemetery in Schleswig. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

LEROY ALLEN BUBKE is survived by:

Sons: Rick (Merry) Hadfield of Beaver Lake, NE. Mike (Paula) Hadfield of Harlan. George Hadfield of St. Louis, MO.

Daughters: Regina Page of Harlan. Peggy (Austin) Beck of Colorado Springs, CO.

Brothers: Tom (Cathy) Bubke of Schleswig. Donald (Virginia) Bubke of Avoca. Roger Bubke of Early. Timothy (Lila) Bubke of Schleswig. Terry (LaVonne) Schulte of Westphalia.

Sisters: Connie Lee of Charter Oak. Diann Taylor of Red Oak. Maria Evans of Phoenix, AZ.