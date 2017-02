News

A traffic stop Monday night in Adams County resulted in the arrest of a woman on multiple charges. 28-year old Trisha Mitchell, of Lenox, was placed under arrest at around 7:30-p.m., for OWI/1st offense, Possession of a Controlled Substance/Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying Weapons, and Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs. Her bond at the Adams County Jail, was set at $5,300.