LELAND JOHNSON, 93, of Greenfield (Svcs. 2/25/17)

Obituaries

February 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

LELAND JOHNSON, 93, of Greenfield, died Jan. 9th, at the Good Samaritan Society, in Fontanelle. Memorial services for LELAND JOHNSON will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25th, at the Steen Funeral Home, in Greenfield.

The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5-until 7-p.m. Friday, Feb. 24th. ; Online condolences may be left at www.steenfunerals.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Leland Johnson Memorial Fund, to be established by the family at a later date.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, with a luncheon to follow the the Anita American Legion.

LELAND JOHNSON is survived by:

His wife – Karen Johnson, of Greenfield.

His sons – Dale (Julie) Johnson, of NC., & Lyle (Emma) Johnson, of AZ.

7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.