LELAND JOHNSON, 93, of Greenfield (Svcs. 2/25/17)
February 20th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
LELAND JOHNSON, 93, of Greenfield, died Jan. 9th, at the Good Samaritan Society, in Fontanelle. Memorial services for LELAND JOHNSON will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25th, at the Steen Funeral Home, in Greenfield.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 5-until 7-p.m. Friday, Feb. 24th. ; Online condolences may be left at www.steenfunerals.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Leland Johnson Memorial Fund, to be established by the family at a later date.
Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, with a luncheon to follow the the Anita American Legion.
LELAND JOHNSON is survived by:
His wife – Karen Johnson, of Greenfield.
His sons – Dale (Julie) Johnson, of NC., & Lyle (Emma) Johnson, of AZ.
7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.