Legislative forum in Atlantic this (Saturday) afternoon

News

A legislative forum featuring State Senator Tom Shipley, from Nodaway, and State Representative Tom Moore, of Griswold, will be held this afternoon, in Atlantic. The event takes place at the Farmers Walnut Street Diner, beginning at 1-p.m. The event is sponsored by Farm Bureau, and offers you a chance to hear from our area legislators about the issues they have voted on, those yet to come, and to answer your questions.