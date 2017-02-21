Lawsuit accuses Woodbury County officials of sex bias

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Woodbury County’s former social services coordinator has filed a sexual discrimination lawsuit against county officials. The Sioux City Journal reports Patty Erickson-Puttmann says in the lawsuit that the officials treated female employees differently from men and says they reduced her salary because she had filed a state civil rights complaint about her treatment. She also says the officials issued a 19-point corrective plan to her because she’d pointed out that the county auditor, Pat Gill, might have violated privacy laws in the publication of some legal advertisements.

Gill has declined to comment about the lawsuit. Other officials say the pay cut resulted from a reduction in Erickson-Puttmann’s duties. Erickson-Puttmann is seeking back pay and benefits and damages for emotional pain and suffering and mental anguish.