Known for political temperance, Iowa moves sharply right

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For decades, Iowa represented the crossroads of prairie populists and checkbook conservatives. Now it has become solidly Republican like many of its Midwestern neighbors. Iowa’s rush of new legislation has been the most intense of the four states that flipped to complete GOP control in the November election.

In an all-night session last week, Iowa lawmakers approved a bill similar to one enacted in Wisconsin six years ago that strips most public sector unions of long-held collective bargaining rights, including health insurance.

Among other items, Republicans also are pressing to eliminate state money for all Planned Parenthood services and outlaw the use of fetal tissue for medical research. There’s also talk of a tax cut, despite a $110 million shortfall in the current budget year.