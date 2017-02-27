KAREN JARVIS, 60, of Waukee (Svcs. 3/1/17)

Obituaries

KAREN JARVIS, 60, of Waukee, died Friday, February 24th, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Celebration of Life Services for KAREN JARVIS will be held 11-a.m. Wednesday, March 1st, at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield, with a luncheon immediately following at the Greenfield United Methodist Church.

There will be no visitation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Memorials may be directed to the Karen Jarvis memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.

KAREN JARVIS is survived by:

Her husband – Curt Jarvis, of Waukee.

Her son – Neal Jarvis and fiancée Samantha Anderson, of McKinney, Texas

Her brother – Ray Borst, of Mesa, Arizona

Her sister – Karla Findley, of Greenfield.

Other relatives and friends.