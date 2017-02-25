Judge gags law enforcement on confidential Greene case info

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County judge has ordered law enforcement not to disclose confidential information in the case of a man accused of killing two Iowa police officers after the man’s attorney asked for a gag order. Lawyers for Scott Greene complained about a Polk County Jail employee’s comment Feb. 17 on a newspaper Facebook post regarding Greene’s request for a change of venue. Details about the comment were sealed by the court.

Greene has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges in the Nov. 2 ambush-style slayings of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio. The shootings took place about two miles apart within minutes of each other as both officers sat in their patrol cars. Authorities have said that Greene turned himself in hours later.