Johnson leads Iowa State women in upset of No. 6 Texas

Sports

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Seanna Johnson scored 22 points, including 10 straight for Iowa State in the third quarter, and the Cyclones upset No. 6 Texas 70-66 Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Down two with seven minutes remaining, Iowa State (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) took control with a 9-0 run. Bridget Carleton scored points 18 for Iowa State, but she committed two turnovers in the final minute to give Texas an opportunity. The Longhorns (21-7, 14-3) had a chance to tie it after the second turnover, but Carlton blocked Ariel Atkins’ driving shot with nine seconds left and then made two free throws.

Jadda Buckley added 14 points for Iowa State. Texas has lost three straight games for the first time this season. Brooke McCarty led the Longhorns with 12 points, Brianna Taylor added 11, and Joyner Holmes and Alecia Sutton had 10 apiece.