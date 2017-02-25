John Mellencamp to perform at Iowa State Fair

News

A rock-n-roll hall-of-famer is coming to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines this summer. John Mellencamp will be performing at the Iowa State Fair for the first time in his 35-year career. Fair officials announced Friday that Mellencamp will be featured on the Grandstand stage on the night of Saturday August 19th.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 3rd. Mellencamp has a new album that’ll be released in April. Some of the other acts scheduled to headline the Grandstand during the Iowa State Fair’s 11-day run include Nickelback, Little Big Town, and Alabama.

More on the web at https://www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/grandstand/

(Radio Iowa)