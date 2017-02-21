JAMES IRLBECK, 73, of Manning (Svcs. 2/25/17)

Obituaries

JAMES IRLBECK, 73, of Manning, died Monday, Feb. 20th, at the Manning Plaza Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial for JAMES IRLBECK will be held 10:30-a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25th, at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 4-until 7-p.m. Friday (2/24), with a Rosary at 4:30-p.m. and a Prayer service at 6:30-p.m.; Visitation will resume at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning on Saturday, from 9:30-a.m. until the time of service at 10:30.

Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery in New Hampton, MO.

JAMES IRLBECK is survived by:

His wife – Pat Irlbeck, of Manning.

His son – Bart Parks, of Omaha.

His brothers – Bernard (Sonny) Irlbeck, of Templeton; Jerome, and LeRoy Irlbeck, both of Manning, Raymond, Fred and Tom Irlbeck, all of Aspinwall, and Eugene Irlbeck, of Carroll.

and 3 grandchildren.