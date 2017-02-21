Iowa State hires Virginia Tech’s Dresser as wrestling coach

Sports

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kevin Dresser, who built Virginia Tech into an Atlantic Coast Conference wrestling power, was hired Monday as Iowa State’s wrestling coach. He grew up in Humboldt, Iowa, and wrestled for the rival Hawkeyes. He succeeds Kevin Jackson, who is stepping down following the end of his eighth season.

Dresser agreed to a seven-year deal worth $2.25 million plus incentives, Iowa State said. Virginia Tech said Tony Robie, in his 11th season as associate head coach at the school, will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Dresser was the 2016 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year. He became the Hokies’ wrestling coach 11 years ago. The Hokies went 48-5 in dual meets the past three seasons and placed in the top 10 at the NCAA meet each of the past four years.