Iowa One Call spokesman says poor planning not an excuse for digging without calling

Iowa’s Attorney General announced seven lawsuits this past week against contractors who hit underground gas pipelines. State law requires contractors to phone Iowa One Call 48 hours before digging to have the lines marked. Iowa One Call communications manager, Ben Booth, says there’s no excuse for contractors who fail to make the call.

He says the call has been mandated since 1992 and became a law in 1993. “If you are a professional working in the industry, there’s no excuse not to know,” Booth says.

The law covers anyone in Iowa, and Booth says they try to keep everyone informed. “We do constantly have outreach…to target homeowners and new homeowners who may not know what the requirements of the law are,” Booth says. “For cases involving professional contractors, you do have to wonder if it is a matter of trying expedite your process and trying to avoid having to wait the required 48 hours — not planning effectively.”

Booth says not planning ahead is not an excuse to break the law. And he says saving a little time by digging without calling can end up costing contractors. “In the long run, you are really potentially opening up a much bigger can of worms by not waiting, by not planning appropriately,” Booth says.

The Attorney General says the seven lawsuits covered five counties. Four of the lawsuits have been resolved or have agreements pending Anyone planning to dig can notify the Iowa Once Call Notification Center or go online at www.iowaonecall.com, or by phone at 811 (or toll-free at 800-292-8989). The center is open 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

(Radio Iowa)