Iowa early News Headlines: Tuesday, 2/28/27

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:00 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Early voting would be reduced under a bill approved by a House subcommittee that also requires voters to show identification at the polls. Rep. Ken Rizer, a Marion Republican, on Monday announced several changes he’d made to a voter identification bill, including a shortening of early voting from 40 days to 29 days. The panel later sent the bill to the full House State Government Committee.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa could effectively ban abortions under a GOP bill approved Monday that would declare life at conception, though it’s unclear if the bill has the necessary backing to clear the Senate. The legislation supported by 20 GOP senators and 1 independent would recognize “personhood” protection for fertilized eggs, effectively making abortions illegal in Iowa. The bill would not prohibit the use of contraception nor criminalize miscarriages.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An investigation by a state agency finds that Iowa’s professional licensing boards have become unaccountable to the citizens they are supposed to protect from misconduct. An Office of Ombudsman report says the boards enjoy a culture of secrecy that produces “lackadaisical investigations, apathetic board members, poor documentation of deliberations, and questionable outcomes.” The report examined the system of 36 boards responsible for regulating trained workers, from doctors to barbers.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man, who allowed his teenage child to invite several friends to his house for a party, provided them alcohol and then had sex with one of them after she was drunk, has been ordered to pay $127 million to the victim and her family. Polk County court records show 47-year-old James Lee Hohenshell of Bondurant pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and providing alcohol to minors connected to his actions in August 2013. The girl he molested was 13.